South Bend firefighter answers final call

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Firefighter Jeremy Vincent Bush today answered his final call.

Funeral services were held inside St. Pius Church in Granger before a sparse crowd by design.

Mourners had to allow for social distancing.

The service was streamed online for those who couldn’t attend in person.

Jeremy was remembered as a big guy with a big smile.

“Family and friends, which happens to be a really large list, how can we be more like Jeremy?” asked South Bend Fire Department Captain Patrick Kottkamp. “I think first and foremost is to meet each new person as a potential next best friend. He never judged, he forgave quickly, and he loved fully.”

“The truth is Jeremy wasn’t just physically strong, he was also mentally strong,” said Jeremy’s sister-in-law Courtney Thornton. “Jeremy was the most empathetic thoughtful and wonderful human I had the privilege to know. He was a guy you’d hire as a bodyguard or a stunt double for a WWE wrestler yet he melts, melted in to soft fuzzy pieces when playing with his dogs and kids.”

Thornton said what she’ll miss most are his bear hugs: “Now Jeremy has his hands tightly wrapped around all of our minds and our hearts and I know no matter what he’ll never let us all go.”

After the funeral, mourners moved outside in the parking lot where the South Bend Fire Department held its honors and final call ceremonies.

Jeremy Bush died last week when his motorcycle collided with a car. His 15-year-old son Jacob was riding on the back of the bike and remains hospitalized.

Jeremy also leaves behind his wife, Jennifer, and a daughter, Jillian.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.