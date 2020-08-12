Shooting in South Bend sends one to hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in South Bend.

The incident happened on the 1400 block of South Walnut Street near the Ice Box.

According to dispatch, calls regarding the shooting came in around 8:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found one man shot.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There is no on word on his condition.

The South Bend Shooting Response Team has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

You can also call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9263.

