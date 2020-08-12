Picture perfect Wednesday weather

TODAY:

Picture perfect August weather. A cool start with calm winds. Afternoon highs reach the middle 80s. Pleasant! Dry! Low levels of humidity.

TONIGHT:

Excellent weather for viewing the Perseid Meteor Shower. Mainly clear skies overnight with lows dipping into the upper 50s. Low levels of humidity with calm winds.

TOMORROW:

Another warm day. Highs in the middle 80s with bright, sunny skies. Another picture perfect day!

Showers return this weekend with the best chance of thunderstorms on Sunday.

