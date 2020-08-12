Advertisement

Notre Dame partners with Guinness

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now to a match made in brew heaven.

Guinness is the new official beer of Notre Dame Fighting Irish alumni and fans.

Both Guinness and Notre Dame hope to build new traditions even though this year's season will look a little different because of the pandemic.

Guinness says limited edition Notre Dame 8-packs will be available this fall—cheer to that.

