Notre Dame partners with Guinness

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now to a match made in brew heaven.

Guinness is the new official beer of Notre Dame Fighting Irish alumni and fans.

Both Guinness and Notre Dame hope to build new traditions even though this year's season will look a little different because of the pandemic.

Guinness says limited edition Notre Dame 8-packs will be available this fall—cheer to that.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.