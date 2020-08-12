Advertisement

Mike Brey thinks college basketball will “save the day” for college sports

Brey anticipates there will be college basketball at some point in the near future and it will be something really special
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With all of the uncertainty in the college sports world, Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey is staying optimistic.

His players are now back on campus and practicing with masks. Brey admits this process is completely different and nothing he is accustomed to but says they want to do things the right way.

If things are done the right way, Brey anticipates there will be college basketball at some point in the near future and it will be something really special.

“I think college basketball is going to be positioned to come back and kind of save the day for college sports. Spring got canceled. Fall is hanging by a thread. We are going to come back and we’re going to play a cool NCAA Tournament and let’s invite everybody. All 351 teams get in. We do home sites and make it a spectacle that not only the players need, I think sports fans need. I think we are going to come all the way back around this pandemic and play college hoops.”

Brey and the Irish still have a ways to go before they play college hoops.

Notre Dame’s first game of the year will be at Purcell Pavilion against Army on Veteran’s Day.

