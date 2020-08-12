Lester, Heyward (4 RBIs) power Cubs to 7-1 win over Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) - Jon Lester pitched six strong innings on a mound where he helped make history and Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 7-1 win over Cleveland. The Indians welcomed back manager Terry Francona after he missed eight games with a medical issue. Lester allowed one run and three hits as the Cubs moved to 11-3 for the first time since 2016. Four years ago, the left-hander pitched three scoreless innings of relief in a drama-filled Game 7 of the World Series when the Cubs beat the Indians to win their first title since 1908.

