Advertisement

Indiana reports 15 more coronavirus deaths, 671 new cases

The 7-day positivity rate for Indiana counties.
The 7-day positivity rate for Indiana counties.(ISDH)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) -  Indiana health officials are reporting 15 more coronavirus deaths and 671 new cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.7%. (Tuesday: 7.7%. Monday: 7.5%. Sunday: 7.5%. Saturday: 7.5%. Friday: 7.5%. Thursday: 7.4%.)

At least 2,878 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 76,522 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 25 more coronavirus deaths, 884 new cases were reported.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 673 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 1 more coronavirus death, 1,048 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,036 new cases were reported.

Friday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 1,253 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 1,051 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 3,610 (+32) cases and 91 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,955 (+29) cases and 86 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 935 (+4) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 872 (+4) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 794 (+1) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 566 (+3) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 180 (+2) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 173 (+1) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 82 (+1) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Three state trooper cars struck by impaired wrong-way driver

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
No troopers or the suspect suffered any injuries.

News

South Bend students start first day of eLearning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
South Bend students start first day of eLearning

News

Picture perfect Wednesday weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Tracking weekend showers and thunderstorms.

News

Funeral for South Bend firefighter to be viewable online

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Funeral for South Bend firefighter Jeremy Bush to be held at Saint Pius X Catholic Church in Granger at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, and streamed online.

Latest News

News

Powerful storm leaves 2 dead, heavy crop damage in Midwest

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm powerful storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles and causing widespread property and crop damage.

News

Shooting in South Bend sends one to hospital

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The incident happened on the 1400 block of South Walnut Street.

News

Former ‘American Idol’ contestant returns to Nappanee

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
He sang face to face with Simon Cowell on American Idol and has performed in places like China and Italy.

News

Michiana Renaissance Festival postponed

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The postponement is due to continuing health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

News

First day of live, virtual learning for Goshen schools

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Goshen Community Schools kicks off the school year virtually and will start in-person classes on August 17th.

Forecast

Couple of Nice Days Coming

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
NICE AUGUST WEATHER! I don't expect to hear many complaints the next couple of days...since it will not be too hot or too humid, but it will also not be too cool for August. And with lots of sunshine both Wednesday and Thursday, it will look very nice as well. As we head through the weekend, we'll see some chances to get a shower or storm, although most of the time it will be dry. And it is still looking like cooler air comes sweeping in again for most of next week, with loes in the 50s and highs in the 70s...