Indiana reports 15 more coronavirus deaths, 671 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 15 more coronavirus deaths and 671 new cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.7%. (Tuesday: 7.7%. Monday: 7.5%. Sunday: 7.5%. Saturday: 7.5%. Friday: 7.5%. Thursday: 7.4%.)

At least 2,878 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 76,522 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 25 more coronavirus deaths, 884 new cases were reported.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 673 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 1 more coronavirus death, 1,048 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,036 new cases were reported.

Friday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 1,253 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 1,051 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 3,610 (+32) cases and 91 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,955 (+29) cases and 86 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 935 (+4) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 872 (+4) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 794 (+1) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 566 (+3) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 180 (+2) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 173 (+1) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 82 (+1) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

