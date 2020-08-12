Indiana officials urging full school funding, release long-term care dashboard

(WNDU) - Governor Eric Holcomb is working to secure 100% funding for Indiana schools whether they are virtual this year or not.

Last week, parents were surprised to learn of an Indiana law that would allow the state to withhold 15% of funding if a student learns virtually for 50% of the year.

But now, Holcomb is working to prevent that from happening.

Governor Holcomb asked the Indiana State Board of Education to call a special meeting to delay the fall count of student enrollment.

The current count date to determine funding is set for September 18.

He wants the count delayed until at least December given the circumstances of the pandemic.

Holcomb believes that this will allow for schools to be funded 100%.

“That will hopefully bring about some ease and alleviate some of the concern,” Holcomb said. “Some of that uncertainty about funding for our schools. They have done Yoeman’s job, heroic work. I know it’s been a Herculean task to manage this on a day in day out basis. As we say around here. School is back in session. As we have talked to schools across the state, there’s a lot of excitement not just about reconnecting but learning and seeing your friends and seeing your teachers and we want to make sure that we as a state are doing everything we can to alleviate those concerns.”

With the delay, lawmakers say that in January, the General Assembly will be able to take a new look at the law and its statues given the unique situation.

Indiana also launched the official long-term care facility coronavirus dashboard after months of requests from family members.

The dashboard can be found along with the normal coronavirus dashboard.

The dashboard will show current and total cases and deaths among residents and staff for every nursing home in the state dating back until March.

Those facilities are still required to report new cases to the state within a 24-hour period.

“To assure the highest confidence in the data we report, we were verifying information submitted to us in our systems,” FSSA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Rusyniak said. “For instance, we would verify any reported case by confirming a positive lab in our system and likewise we would verify a reported death in our system. Since the verification process takes time, the data presented will lag by one week.”

We will continue to dig deeper into this brand new dashboard in the coming days as we know this affects many of you and your loved ones.

