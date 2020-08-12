Funeral for South Bend firefighter to be viewable online

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - The community is remembering South Bend firefighter Jeremy Bush.

The 41-year-old was killed last week in a crash while riding his motorcycle.

His funeral will be held at Saint Pius X Catholic Church in Granger at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Honors will commence outside following the service.

Because of the pandemic, seating at the funeral is extremely limited, but Bush’s wife and kids would still people to be able to pay their respects. The funeral will be available online: https://www.facebook.com/pg/StPiusGranger

There will not be a procession.

