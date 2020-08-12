Advertisement

Four arrested in LaGrange County meth bust

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Four people are behind bars after police found numerous drugs during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled a FORD escape over in the parking lot of the Super Eight Motel in Howe last night around 8:30 for a traffic infraction.

Officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, so they searched it and found meth, marijuana, pills and needles.

Deputies then received consent to search the hotel room at the Super Eight, where they found more drugs.

All four people were arrested on multiple charges.

