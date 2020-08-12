Advertisement

First day of school for South Bend students

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was the first day back to school for South Bend students and clearly, this school year will be much different than the rest.

Students started the day off with e-learning and will continue on that track for at least the next few weeks. School days will be cut in half until the district transitions to full school days on August 24th.

Joanna Pierce, mother of two South Bend students, including a fourth grader who is autistic, says the first day of school was a busy one.

From online assignments, to meeting new teachers virtually, to picking up meals for her children provided by the South Bend Community School Corporation, Pierce says it is hard to keep up but she is trying to stay optimistic.

"It's been very hectic. Our first grader didn't quite get all of his login information done correctly so we spent the whole morning getting that. And then, my fourth grader got a new teacher and, unfortunately, he's autistic. It was a little bit of a transition for him not being able to go into the classroom right away, and meet with the teacher face-to-face to have that security. But I think that once he see how she does it, he will open up," Pierce says.

One student who is not having trouble opening up about her feelings regarding the start of the school year is third grader Sophia Walton.

Despite having a shorter school day and a couple of quick assignments online, Walton says she still misses having her friends beside her. On the other hand, what she does not miss is seeing the bullies at her school.

“I wasn’t excited (for the first day of school) because a lot of my bullies from last year are in my class,” Walton says. “They are just people who can be mean to me sometimes.”

For more information on e-learning, breakfast and lunch sites, or WiFi bus locations, visit the SBCSC website by clicking here: sb.school

