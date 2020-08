SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In South Bend, the city is waiving the fee at its Organic Resources facility so residents can drop off debris from the recent storms.

This is going on through Friday, Aug. 21.

All you have to do is go through the drive-thru window at Organic Resources on Trade Drive.

It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

