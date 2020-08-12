Advertisement

Elkhart Co. nonprofits covering gaps in childcare for students

Local nonprofits are partnering to cover gaps in childcare in Elkhart County.
By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -

The Elkhart County Community is coming together to help solve the childcare crisis as parents return to work and students head back to school under hybrid learning models.

“I’ve personally talked to 50 different companies in the last two weeks, and it’s the number one concern [with] schools getting ready to open,” said Levon Johnson, CEO of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.

On Wednesday, area nonprofits announced partnerships that will provide childcare for children who need supervision on eLearning school days.

One option is the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, which has four clubs and 14 satellite sites located in elementary schools countywide. The cost for a child’s club membership is $30 per year. Daily costs vary.

“We are being responsive to the unique school schedules of this fall and will do whatever it takes to be able to stay in step with our number one partners in our school districts,” said Launa Leftiwch, Chief Operating Officer for Boys and Girls Clubs of Elkhart County.

The Elkhart Education Foundation is answering the need for families with EdCamp. There are two sites, one at Ethos Science Center and the other at Lifeline Youth Ministries. The program capacity is currently 300 children daily, a feasible amount due to districts having eLearning on different days. However, the program is capable of growing. On Friday, more kids can be hosted at various satellite locations. The cost for EdCamp is $10 per day.

“This program is open to families currently that have chosen the hybrid solution for Elkhart Community Schools re-entry plan, meaning they’ll be in school two days a week and eLearning three days a week,” explained Ashley Molyneaux, Executive Director of The Elkhart Education Foundation.

Thanks to Ethos Science Center and Premier Arts, EdCamp will feature additional science and arts curricula.

