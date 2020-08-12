Advertisement

A Bit More Heat Coming

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WONDERFUL WEDNESDAY WEATHER! Boy, what a nice August day here in Michiana...lots of sunshine, a cool start, and a comfortably warm afternoon. And we have more nice weather Thursday, just a touch warmer overall. We have a slight chance for a late day shower or thundershower on Friday, then a little better chance each day of the weekend. The warmest days will be Friday and Saturday, with highs into the middle to upper 80s. Then some truly cool air sweeps in for most of next week...another “open up the windows” type of week!

Tonight: A beautiful evening, then clear, calm and cool overnight. Low: 59, Wind: Mainly Calm

Thursday: Lots of sunshine and a bit warmer. High: 85, Wind: Variable 3-6

Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 63

Friday: Partly sunny, warm and more humid. A few areas could get a shower or thundershower late in the day. High: 87

