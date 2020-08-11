Advertisement

Woman charged with OWI for deadly July crash in Niles

(Source: Gray News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman is facing charges for a deadly crash in Niles.

Darnell D. Johnson, 28, of Benton Harbor was killed in a head-on collision on July 22 on the St. Joseph Valley Parkway.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Nyesha Campbell, 29, of Benton Charter Township.

The charges against her are OWI causing death, concealed carry weapon in a motor vehicle, and felony firearms.

Campbell was arraigned on those charges on Monday.

She posted a $2,500 bond on each of the charges. Her next hearing is on August 19.

