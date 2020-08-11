Woman charged in June crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a crash in South Bend that seriously hurt a motorcyclist.

Kara Beaty is charged with causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a schedule one or two substance in the blood after she tested positive for marijuana at the time of the crash.

On June 2, Beaty was driving south on Michigan Street and, as she was turning left onto Walter, she hit a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 33-year-old Erin Smith, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

