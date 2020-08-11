Advertisement

Whitmer to speak at Democratic National Convention

(State of Michigan)
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to be featured on the opening night of next week’s Democratic National Convention.

Whitmer will speak Monday during the four-day event, which will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She would move to Wednesday if Joe Biden selected her as his running mate.

The first-term governor, who is on Biden’s short list, met with him in Delaware last week. Her profile grew nationally in the spring as she confronted the COVID-19 crisis.

At the convention, Democrats will formally nominate the presidential ticket and also adopt a party platform and rules.

