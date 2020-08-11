Tigers win 4th straight, 5-1 over White Sox

DETROIT (AP) - JaCoby Jones hit an inside-the-park home run in the seventh inning, and the Detroit Tigers breezed to their fourth straight victory, 5-1 over the Chicago White Sox. Niko Goodrum also homered for the Tigers, who handed Chicago its fifth loss in six games. It wasn’t all good news for Detroit, though. First baseman C.J. Cron left with a left knee injury in the fourth. White Sox slugger Jose Abreu came up limping after grounding out in the eighth and left the game as well. The Tigers improved to 9-5 on the year after losing 114 games in 2019.

