Tigers win 4th straight, 5-1 over White Sox

The Tigers improved to 9-5 on the year after losing 114 games in 2019
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - JaCoby Jones hit an inside-the-park home run in the seventh inning, and the Detroit Tigers breezed to their fourth straight victory, 5-1 over the Chicago White Sox. Niko Goodrum also homered for the Tigers, who handed Chicago its fifth loss in six games. It wasn’t all good news for Detroit, though. First baseman C.J. Cron left with a left knee injury in the fourth. White Sox slugger Jose Abreu came up limping after grounding out in the eighth and left the game as well. The Tigers improved to 9-5 on the year after losing 114 games in 2019.

High School

Edwardsburg hits the practice field with big expectations entering the 2020 season

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
This year, the Eddies want to make it back to Ford Field and win another state title for the Edwardsburg community.

Nba

Heat stifle Warren, close in on No. 4 seed with 114-92 win

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Warren scored 12 for Indiana on 5 for 14 shooting in 29 minutes.

Football

Crowd celebrates Penn football being reinstated

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The players will have practices the rest of this week with a scrimmage Friday night.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame SWAT team leaders release statement: “We want to be safe and we want to play”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Perhaps the most telling line of the statement is when the Fighting Irish leaders broke down why playing this fall is more important than just football.

Mlb

DeShields leads Indians over White Sox 5-4 in 10 innings

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
|
By John Jackson
Delino DeShields snapped a tie with a perfectly placed squeeze bunt in the 10th inning, and the Cleveland Indians topped the Chicago White Sox 5-4.

Basketball

Mitchell scores 29, boosts Fever past Mystics 91-84

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Kelsey Mitchell scored a season-high 29 points, Teaira McCowan posted a double-double and the Indiana Fever beat the Washington Mystics 91-84.

Mlb

Cabrera’s bat, Turnbull’s arm help Tigers sweep Pirates 2-1

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT
|
By John Perrotto
Spencer Turnbull pitched seven strong innings and Miguel Cabrera singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth as the Detroit Tigers edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 for a three-game series.

Notre Dame

Brey excited to get Notre Dame Men’s Basketball back on campus

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball head coach Mike Brey admits he was frustrated his players couldn’t be in South Bend this summer to work out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

High School

Penn High School football practices set to resume Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
Penn High School football practices will resume on Tuesday, after practices were suspended for a review of team policies.