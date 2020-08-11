South Bend ranked top 5 on travel list

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend has been ranked as the fourth-best city in the country with a population under 150,000 for a quick getaway.

The list was compiled by Hotwire.com.

Value, drivability, leisure, and population were all factors in the website's index for 2020.

South Bend sits behind Charleston, South Carolina; Newport Beach, California; and Santa Barbara, California.

Hotwire.com also compiled a list for major metropolises, and Indianapolis was ranked seventh.

