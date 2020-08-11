Simon Cowell has surgery for broken back after bike accident

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Simon Cowell is recovering after having surgery to repair a broken back.

His injuries were the result of a weekend electric bicycle accident.

A spokesperson says Cowell was testing the new bike at his Malibu home in California when he took a fall.

The spokesperson said the entertainment mogul was “doing fine” after the surgery.

Cowell’s injuries required placement of a metal rod in his back.

Cowell created “America’s Got Talent” and serves as a judge on the show.

He has also been the judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”

This season’s first live episodes of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” will air Tuesday and Wednesday without Cowell.

