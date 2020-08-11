Advertisement

Severe storms leave some in Michiana with major damages

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAKARUSA, Ind. (WNDU) - There is no question that the storms that ripped through Michiana on Monday were severe, but some people experienced that severity more than others.

“I was standing in the road watching it come in, and it started sprinkling by the time I got to the porch. It really started raining by the time I got to the door. There were trees blowing down the road. I got inside and it blew the windows out of my house,” said Nappanee resident Brandon Buss.

“We were sitting out on the front porch having coffee, waiting to watch the rain storm, and just very suddenly, this very loud sound came and very strong winds. We scrambled to get inside, and it seemed like it was over in about two seconds,” Wakarusa resident Jodi Taylor said.

Those in the Wakarusa and Nappanee area saw especially dangerous conditions.

The storm damaged everything from power lines, to trees, to barns and there was debris scattered everywhere.

“We’ve lived here for 36 years. This is the worst storm we’ve ever experienced. It was just so quick. It was here, then it was gone,” Taylor said.

Those affected by the storm were quick to start fixing and cleaning things up after the worst had passed.

“A lot of good neighbors helping me just board the windows up. Deal with it tomrrow, I guess,” Buss said.

Despite the damages both Buss and Taylor were left with, they both thought of others in the aftermath.

“I hope everybody got away better than I did,” Buss said.

“I’m just grateful that everyone is okay,” Taylor said.

The storms and rain moved out of the area around 8 p.m. Monday.

