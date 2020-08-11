Senator Todd Young visits Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s no secret COVID-19 has been bad for business, and Indiana Senator Todd Young believes the proposed RESTART Act must be included in the next coronavirus relief package.

RESTART would provide long-term loans to help some of the most vulnerable businesses weather the storm.

“We offer a seven-year loan pay back over a seven-year period, up to $12 million to assist with payroll, to assist with some basic bills and operating expenses. Feel like this is a proper role for government during this emergency time,” said Senator Young.

Senator Young today visited the Barns at Nappanee, saying it was the type of tourist dependent business the restart act is designed to help.

