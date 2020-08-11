Red Table Concert Series brings variety of music to downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, music filled the streets of downtown South Bend, thanks to the Red Table Concert Series.

Right now, they're in week six of the eight-week series of concerts, and there's been a wide variety of music played.

Weather permitting, the concerts run every Monday through Thursday from 11:45 until 1:15.

“Oh my gosh such a variety, you hear Irish, you hear classic rock, just good old-time rock and roll, all kinds of fun stuff and it’s a good break,” said Rachel Hall.

The series of downtown concerts is a fundraiser for The Music Village, a non-profit music school and arts alliance downtown.

But don't feel like you need to whip out your wallet.

The shows are free for the public, while many of the performers are donating their performance fees to The Music Village.

