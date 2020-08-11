Advertisement

Plymouth pillar, Oliver Ford-Lincoln owner Jack Oliver dies from coronavirus

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) -

People in northern Indiana are mourning the coronavirus-related death of John “Happy Jack” Oliver, the president of Oliver Ford-Lincoln in Plymouth.

“We had talked to them one day, and Mom said, ‘You know, your dad’s just going to take a little nap. He said he’s a little tired’ to 36 hours later, we’re being told, ‘Your parents are going by ambulance to Indianapolis because they’re very, very sick people,” recalled John Oliver III, the general manager at the dealership.

Jack Oliver died Friday. His wife, Jana, is recovering in the hospital.

“When I sit down, and I talk to my husband and my kids, all they repeat to me is that, ‘No matter what, Granddad was going to write the end of that story and the end of his book the way he wanted it to be,’” said Jennifer Houin, Jack’s daughter and vice president of Oliver Ford-Lincoln.

Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter highlighted Oliver’s propensity to give back to the community.

“Mayors love volunteers, and [Jack] was one of those that got involved in the community and taught his family the same way,” remarked Senter.

While publicly philanthropic, Jack Oliver also gave when others weren’t looking, as the family has come to learn after his death.

“There was nobody that he wasn’t going to be willing to help in any circumstance,” John said. “At the end of the day, that’s why we’re all here is to serve.”

Jennifer agreed: “We’ve just been lost in everything he did in a day’s time.”

A parishioner at St. Michael Catholic Church, Oliver passed his faith onto his children, who are using it as a source of consolation.

“Jack was a religious man. He has a sister that’s a nun in the Catholic Church, so you know there’s always something better than what’s here on Earth,” said John. “I know that, in an odd way, he’s watching over us still today. The father’s intuition never goes away. And he wants the best for his kids. He wants the best for his community around him, so I’m blessed to know he is there.”

The family asks for continued prayers for Jana Oliver as she recovers from coronavirus.

Funeral arrangements for Jack Oliver are currently pending.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Born with 1 hand, she’s an inspiration in virus fight

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
Stuard, who works at Ochsner Medical Center, has become an inspiration to patients she encounters who have lost limbs.

AP

Native mascots still a sticking point in high school sports

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Momentum is building during a nationwide push for racial justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the NFL team in Washington dropping the Redskins name.

AP

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger greet baby daughter

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
The baby is the granddaughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

AP

Simon Cowell has surgery for broken back after bike accident

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
His injuries were the result of a weekend electric bicycle accident.

AP

Jolie seeks removal of private judge in Pitt divorce case

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Pitt’s attorneys did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Latest News

Forecast

Storms ending, turning a bit less humid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
TURNING NICER FOR MID-WEEK... After the showers and storms end this evening, it will partially clear off overnight, but remain rather humid into early Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon, though, will become mostly sunny and more comfortable. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. Looks like some "chances" for a shower or storm comes for Friday through the weekend. And latest indications are that cooler, more comfortable air, comes for much of next week...

News

Impact on local economy in millions if Notre Dame football is canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
It’s the $100 million dollar question for the local economy.

News

Penn High School football practices to resume Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Penn High School football practices to resume Tuesday

News

COVID-19 caution at Notre Dame for first day of class

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
Monday is the first day of class for students at the University of Notre Dame. Students are starting the new school year as a deadly pandemic continues on.

News

Shooting outside White House interrupts press conference

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officials say the incident is now “under control.”