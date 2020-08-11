Plymouth pillar, Oliver Ford-Lincoln owner Jack Oliver dies from coronavirus

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) -

People in northern Indiana are mourning the coronavirus-related death of John “Happy Jack” Oliver, the president of Oliver Ford-Lincoln in Plymouth.

“We had talked to them one day, and Mom said, ‘You know, your dad’s just going to take a little nap. He said he’s a little tired’ to 36 hours later, we’re being told, ‘Your parents are going by ambulance to Indianapolis because they’re very, very sick people,” recalled John Oliver III, the general manager at the dealership.

Jack Oliver died Friday. His wife, Jana, is recovering in the hospital.

“When I sit down, and I talk to my husband and my kids, all they repeat to me is that, ‘No matter what, Granddad was going to write the end of that story and the end of his book the way he wanted it to be,’” said Jennifer Houin, Jack’s daughter and vice president of Oliver Ford-Lincoln.

Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter highlighted Oliver’s propensity to give back to the community.

“Mayors love volunteers, and [Jack] was one of those that got involved in the community and taught his family the same way,” remarked Senter.

While publicly philanthropic, Jack Oliver also gave when others weren’t looking, as the family has come to learn after his death.

“There was nobody that he wasn’t going to be willing to help in any circumstance,” John said. “At the end of the day, that’s why we’re all here is to serve.”

Jennifer agreed: “We’ve just been lost in everything he did in a day’s time.”

A parishioner at St. Michael Catholic Church, Oliver passed his faith onto his children, who are using it as a source of consolation.

“Jack was a religious man. He has a sister that’s a nun in the Catholic Church, so you know there’s always something better than what’s here on Earth,” said John. “I know that, in an odd way, he’s watching over us still today. The father’s intuition never goes away. And he wants the best for his kids. He wants the best for his community around him, so I’m blessed to know he is there.”

The family asks for continued prayers for Jana Oliver as she recovers from coronavirus.

Funeral arrangements for Jack Oliver are currently pending.

