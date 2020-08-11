Perseid Meteor Shower peaks Tuesday night

An annual event, the Perseid Meteor Shower peaks August 11, 12, 13, 2020. Last year, a full moon made it difficult to spot the meteors on the backdrop of a bright evening sky. The moonlight doesn’t spoil the show nearly as much this time around.

On a warm summer night, you’ll find several skywatchers laying on their backs trying to catch a glimpse of the bright meteors in the north sky.

The Perseid Meteor Shower radiates from the constellation Perseus. A good percentage of the meteors will be brighter than this year’s moonlight with our lunar orb in its Third Phase.

The best time to watch for meteors streaking across the sky will be between 11pm and 12:30am-- the time of the moonrise. The sun sets on Tuesday at 8:50pm, so realistically you can begin to scan the sky anytime after 9pm.

Find a dark location, free from ambient city lights for best visibility. Evening skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

One final tip: Place yourself in the shadow of the moon. Block the moon by standing next to a house or building so there’s not as much moonlight cast on your viewing location.

