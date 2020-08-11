Advertisement

Perseid Meteor Shower peaks Tuesday night

Between 50-60 meteors can be spotted per hour
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An annual event, the Perseid Meteor Shower peaks August 11, 12, 13, 2020. Last year, a full moon made it difficult to spot the meteors on the backdrop of a bright evening sky. The moonlight doesn’t spoil the show nearly as much this time around.

On a warm summer night, you’ll find several skywatchers laying on their backs trying to catch a glimpse of the bright meteors in the north sky.

The Perseid Meteor Shower radiates from the constellation Perseus. A good percentage of the meteors will be brighter than this year’s moonlight with our lunar orb in its Third Phase.

The best time to watch for meteors streaking across the sky will be between 11pm and 12:30am-- the time of the moonrise. The sun sets on Tuesday at 8:50pm, so realistically you can begin to scan the sky anytime after 9pm.

Find a dark location, free from ambient city lights for best visibility. Evening skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

One final tip: Place yourself in the shadow of the moon. Block the moon by standing next to a house or building so there’s not as much moonlight cast on your viewing location.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman charged with OWI for deadly July crash in Niles

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A woman is being charged with OWI causing death after a July crash in Niles.

First Alert Weather

Calm & dry Tuesday after the chaos of Monday’s storms

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Much less humid Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.

News

Truck fire blocks traffic on off-ramp of U.S. 20 bypass & 33

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The eastbound off-ramp is blocked off at 33 & the U.S. 20 bypass for about an hour as crews respond to a truck fire.

News

Derecho or no? Monday evening storm causes widespread wind damage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
What is a derecho? Meteorologist Kimberly Newman explains.

Latest News

Indiana

LaGrange man receives Purple Heart

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
He was on active duty for nine years in the Marines and Army, and today he received a Purple Heart.

News

Less than 1% of Notre Dame students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame conducted nearly 12,000 COVID-19 tests on students before the start of classes today.

News

Severe storms leave some in Michiana with major damages

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Monday's storms some in Michiana with significant damages.

Football

Crowd celebrates Penn football being reinstated

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The players will have practices the rest of this week with a scrimmage Friday night.

AP

Born with 1 hand, she’s an inspiration in virus fight

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Stuard, who works at Ochsner Medical Center, has become an inspiration to patients she encounters who have lost limbs.

AP

Native mascots still a sticking point in high school sports

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Momentum is building during a nationwide push for racial justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the NFL team in Washington dropping the Redskins name.