Advertisement

Notre Dame to hold first football practice on Wednesday

The Fighting Irish have been working out inside Notre Dame Stadium and the Labar Practice Complex
(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Notre Dame will hold its first football practice of the 2020 season.

The Fighting Irish have been working out inside Notre Dame Stadium and the Labar Practice Complex.

Yesterday, the Notre Dame SWAT team leaders released a statement saying they want to play college football this fall.

In the statement, the Notre Dame football leaders said “the mental and physical health of the team is in a better place with college football taking place this fall. Don’t change the game plan now, it’s time to take the field.”

In a tweet, head coach Brian Kelly says he supports the Notre Dame football players and their push to play college football.

On Wednesday, it is expected Brian Kelly will be available for a post practice press conference via zoom.

If that is the case, it will be the first time the local media has talked to Brian Kelly since June 9th.

Obviously, there is a lot to catch up on with Kelly and how his team is preparing to move forward with the 2020 football season.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Big Ten Conference officially postpones fall sports season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Big Ten Conference has officially announced that they’re postponing the fall sports season due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame SWAT team leaders release statement: “We want to be safe and we want to play”

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Perhaps the most telling line of the statement is when the Fighting Irish leaders broke down why playing this fall is more important than just football.

Notre Dame

Brey excited to get Notre Dame Men’s Basketball back on campus

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball head coach Mike Brey admits he was frustrated his players couldn’t be in South Bend this summer to work out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish running back Mick Assaf to step away from football

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The former walk-on earned a scholarship before Notre Dame’s match up with Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl back in December.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame ranked No. 10 in preseason Amway Coaches Poll

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT
Notre Dame is ranked No. 10 in the first Amway Coaches Poll of the 2020 college football season.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s new 2020 football schedule unveiled

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT
Notre Dame’s new 2020 football schedule unveiled

Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s new 2020 football schedule unveiled

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish have joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in football for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Notre Dame

ACC to announce football schedule Thursday morning

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Irish fans will soon know the weekly schedule for Notre Dame who joined the ACC in football for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin undergoes successful foot surgery

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Notre Dame did not release a recovery timeline for Austin’s return.

Notre Dame

Mike Brey and Michiana community help raise $230,000 for Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Notre Dame men's basketball coach Mike Brey says it was still important to have his annual Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser at the Blackthorn Golf Course.