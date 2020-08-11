Notre Dame to hold first football practice on Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Notre Dame will hold its first football practice of the 2020 season.

The Fighting Irish have been working out inside Notre Dame Stadium and the Labar Practice Complex.

Yesterday, the Notre Dame SWAT team leaders released a statement saying they want to play college football this fall.

In the statement, the Notre Dame football leaders said “the mental and physical health of the team is in a better place with college football taking place this fall. Don’t change the game plan now, it’s time to take the field.”

In a tweet, head coach Brian Kelly says he supports the Notre Dame football players and their push to play college football.

On Wednesday, it is expected Brian Kelly will be available for a post practice press conference via zoom.

If that is the case, it will be the first time the local media has talked to Brian Kelly since June 9th.

Obviously, there is a lot to catch up on with Kelly and how his team is preparing to move forward with the 2020 football season.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.