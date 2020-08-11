Notre Dame SWAT team leaders release statement: “We want to be safe and we want to play”

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the Big Ten possibly deciding to cancel or postpone the 2020 football season, many college coaches and athletes have used social media to step up and say, “We want to play.”

The Notre Dame football team was the latest to join that trend in a bigger way. The team’s SWAT team leaders, the captains for Notre Dame’s offseason workouts, said in a lengthy statement on twitter, “We want to be safe and we want to play.”

Members of the Notre Dame SWAT team include quarterback Ian Book, offensive linemen Liam Eichenberg, Robert Hainsey and Tommy Kraemer, defensive lineman Daelin Hayes, Kurt Hinish, Ade Ogundeji and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, tight end Brock Wright, linebacker Drew White and cornerback Shaun Crawford.

Perhaps the most telling line of the statement is when the Fighting Irish leaders broke down why playing this fall is more important than just football.

“We can confidently say that the mental and physical health of this team is in a better place with the football season taking place this fall,” the SWAT leaders said in the statement. “Don’t change the game plan now; it is time to take the field.”

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly echoed the players statement in a tweet.

“I stand firmly in support of our players,” Kelly tweeted. “They have held each other to a high level of accountability and discipline in regards to the strict health and safety protocols implemented by our medical staff. We’ll continue putting health and safety at the forefront of all that we do.”

The Fighting Irish are scheduled to open their season inside Notre Dame Stadium on September 12 against Duke.

