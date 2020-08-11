NIPSCO provides free service as a reminder to call before digging

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NIPSCO wants you to think twice before you dig.

To make sure people are aware of their free service on "8/11 Day."

811 is the Indiana hotline you should call before starting any digging projects.

Buried utilities are hit every few minutes in the U.S. and can cause serious injuries and costly repairs.

So, before you start digging make sure to call 811.

