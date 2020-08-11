Advertisement

Native mascots still a sticking point in high school sports

Lemiley Lane, a Bountiful junior who grew up in the Navajo Nation in Arizona, poses for a photograph at Bountiful High School, July 21, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah. While advocates have made strides in getting Native American symbols and names changed in sports, they say there's still work to do mainly at the high school level, where mascots like Braves, Indians, Warriors, Chiefs and Redskins persist. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Lemiley Lane, a Bountiful junior who grew up in the Navajo Nation in Arizona, poses for a photograph at Bountiful High School, July 21, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah. While advocates have made strides in getting Native American symbols and names changed in sports, they say there's still work to do mainly at the high school level, where mascots like Braves, Indians, Warriors, Chiefs and Redskins persist. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (AP) — Advocates have made strides in getting Native American symbols and names changed in sports, but they say more work needs to be done mainly at the high school level.

Momentum is building during a nationwide push for racial justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the NFL team in Washington dropping the Redskins name.

At Bountiful High School, there’s deep nostalgia for the “Braves” name that’s been used for nearly 70 years.

Fans say it’s an honor, but it’s not considered an honor by many Native Americans who see the same portrayals throughout high school, collegiate and professional sports. 

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Born with 1 hand, she’s an inspiration in virus fight

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
Stuard, who works at Ochsner Medical Center, has become an inspiration to patients she encounters who have lost limbs.

AP

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger greet baby daughter

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
The baby is the granddaughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

AP

Simon Cowell has surgery for broken back after bike accident

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
His injuries were the result of a weekend electric bicycle accident.

AP

Jolie seeks removal of private judge in Pitt divorce case

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Pitt’s attorneys did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Latest News

Indiana

Plymouth pillar, Oliver Ford-Lincoln owner Jack Oliver dies from coronavirus

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Oliver died Friday. His wife, Jana, is still recovering in the hospital from COVID-19.

Forecast

Storms ending, turning a bit less humid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
TURNING NICER FOR MID-WEEK... After the showers and storms end this evening, it will partially clear off overnight, but remain rather humid into early Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon, though, will become mostly sunny and more comfortable. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. Looks like some "chances" for a shower or storm comes for Friday through the weekend. And latest indications are that cooler, more comfortable air, comes for much of next week...

News

Impact on local economy in millions if Notre Dame football is canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
It’s the $100 million dollar question for the local economy.

News

Penn High School football practices to resume Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Penn High School football practices to resume Tuesday

News

COVID-19 caution at Notre Dame for first day of class

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
Monday is the first day of class for students at the University of Notre Dame. Students are starting the new school year as a deadly pandemic continues on.

News

Shooting outside White House interrupts press conference

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officials say the incident is now “under control.”