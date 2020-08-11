Michigan reports 7* more coronavirus deaths, 796 new cases

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 7* more coronavirus deaths and 796 new cases on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced today include 2 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been at least 6,264 deaths and 88,756 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 557 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 514 new cases were reported. *Today’s cumulative death total has been reduced by one. Two additional deaths were reported today and three cases previously marked as deceased were corrected by local health jurisdictions. These cases may have been recorded as deceased in error or jurisdictions may have received additional information indicating previously reported deaths were determined to not be COVID-19 associated. MDHHS and the local health jurisdictions continue to review cases as part of ongoing efforts to ensure data quality and accurate case and death reporting in Michigan.

Saturday: 3* more coronavirus deaths, 698 new cases were reported. (*The deaths announced today includes 2 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Friday: 0 new coronavirus deaths, 762 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 26* more coronavirus deaths, 722 new cases were reported. (*The deaths announced today include 17 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Wednesday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 657 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 66 (+1) deaths and 1,444 (+6) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 14 (+0) deaths and 336 (+10) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 9 (+1) deaths and 600 (+9) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.