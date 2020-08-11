Michiana Renaissance Festival postponed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michiana Renaissance Festival is postponed until 2021.

The postponement is due to continuing health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

From the Michiana Renaissance Festival:

The Michiana Renaissance Festival is postponed until August 2021.

Due to continuing health concerns The Michiana Renaissance Festival has decided to postpone the annual Michiana Renaissance Festival for 2020.

“It is with a heavy heart but a bright hope for the future that I must announce we are postponing our 10th Annual Michiana Renaissance Festival until August 28 – 29, 2021.” says Elizabeth Markell, President of Entertaining History. “There are too many hurdles to overcome to have the event this year and have everyone safe. We want our 10-year celebration to be epic - and with our wonderful volunteers, performers and guests facing such hardships this year it is just not feasible. We are planning great things for next year and look forward to seeing everyone in 2021!”

So, mark your calendars for the 10th Annual Michiana Renaissance Festival - rescheduled to August 28 - 29, 2021 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm each day (Rain or shine). Tickets are $12 for adults ages 13 and up, $10 for seniors and $7 for children ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and under and United States military members (with ID) are FREE. Rain or Shine!

As always attendees who bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Food Bank of Northern Indiana and will receive $1.00 off the price of admission (maximum of $2.00 off the price of each ticket). For more information please visit our website www.michianarenfest.com

