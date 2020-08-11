Advertisement

Less than 1% of Notre Dame students test positive for COVID-19

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame conducted nearly 12,000 COVID-19 tests on students before the start of classes today.

The results showed less than one-third of 1% tested positive.

According to the university, about 11,836 students were tested.

They included 8,600 undergraduates and graduate and professional school students.

Of the total, 33 students, or 0.28%, tested positive and cannot arrive on campus until they’re cleared by medical professionals.

