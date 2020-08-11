LaGrange man receives Purple Heart

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WNDU) - He was on active duty for nine years in the Marines and Army, and today he received a Purple Heart.

The ceremony took place today in LaGrange, where Congressman Jim Banks presented Cory Schreiber with a Purple Heart Award. His wife had the honor of pinning it to him. In September of 2006 while on an army mission in Iraq, his Bradley vehicle was struck by an IED. He suffered injuries to his neck, back and tailbone, and deals with pain every day.

“It was the biggest explosion I have ever been in, I was in several, but they said the Bradley picked up six feet in the air. We didn’t have any seats in this vehicle. And it just blew a hole through the back of the Bradley. And everyone just went inside. Got flipped turned upside down. Scrunched, accordion effect,” said Schreiber.

Not only is Schreiber able to receive a free college education in Indiana, but each of his six children is able to receive it as well.

