Kosciusko County recovering from storm damage

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Areas across Kosciusko County experienced some sort of storm damage last night.

Utility crews from Kosciusko REMC headed out to seven different areas to restore power.

Crews repaired several broken poles in addition to removing branches from power lines.

Nearly 7,000 members went without power during the storms.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were nearly 200 members without power.

We have large trees on our main three-phase lines--trees on houses. We basically opened up all the circuits. With high winds, we had six to seven broken poles we had to deal with. It was a variety. It wasn't just spotty outages. It was from the north part of the county clear to the south end of the county," said Kosciusko REMC C.E.O. Kurt Carver.

The lead pastor at the United Methodist Church in North Webster captured what he says is a tornado on security cameras outside the building.

You'll see how when the winds come in they start taking off parts of the roof.

You can see branches and debris swirling around the parking lot as the winds roll in.

The storm left a tall pine tree completely uprooted in front of the church.

This all happened in a matter of less than 30 seconds.

"I haven't seen anything quite like this. We've had some tremendous lightning storms that have done some significant damage to our church a few years back, but nothing with the wind like this," said North Webster United Methodist Church lead pastor Byron Kaiser.

Homeowners in the Epworth Forest neighborhood on the shores of Webster Lake saw some of the worst damage in the county.

Some of the neighbors say they're waiting to remove some of the fallen trees until an assessor from their insurance company can give it a look.

One neighbor told me they've picked up so much wood from their yard, they don't know what to do with it.

"I called the Kosciusko Highway Department and they said they didn't know of any place to take it and that they have a place that's locked. We're chopping wood that we can use and the rest of the debris, we're trying to find a home for it," said homeowner Rachelle Bystrom.

This whole area experienced lengthy power and internet outages throughout today because of those storms.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.