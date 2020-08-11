Advertisement

John Adams High School hosts virtual orientation to explain e-learning

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - John Adams High School hosted a virtual orientation for its students, explaining how e-learning classes will be done this year.

It consists of going off the latest reopening plan, set for the entire South Bend Community School Corporation.

The first 8 weeks of the school year will be e-learning only.

From Aug. 12 to Aug. 21, students will have class from 9 a.m. to 11:57 a.m. where they will only have seven 21-minute classes.

From Aug. 24 to Oct. 2, students will have a full day of e-learning classes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They will have a lunch break from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The dean of students at John Adams stressed that student's number one goal is their education.

“You’re number one goal here is your education, your classes, your academics. Your number one goal is to end up with a John Adams Diploma. Now we want you do as many things as you can while you’re pursuing that diploma as well,” said Robert Tull, Dean of Students and Athletic Director.

The first day of school is this Wednesday.

