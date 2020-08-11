Advertisement

Indianapolis warns fines coming for virus rules violations

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By TOM DAVIES Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis businesses not following the city’s coronavirus restrictions will face a greater chance of fines as officials say they will ramp up enforcement.

Bars and nightclubs will remain closed in the city as Marion County Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine said Tuesday those ages 20-29 represented fastest-growing age group for new COVID-19 infections during July.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said several businesses flouted the city’s rules on crowd sizes, distancing and face masks over the weekend.

In one instance, the Indianapolis Speedrome race track on the city’s east side was issued a $1,000 fine for exceeding the 25% capacity limit on Saturday. 

