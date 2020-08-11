Indiana reports 25 more coronavirus deaths, 884 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 25 more coronavirus deaths and 884 new cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.7%. (Monday: 7.5%. Sunday: 7.5%. Saturday: 7.5%. Friday: 7.5%. Thursday: 7.4%. Wednesday: 7.4%.)

At least 2,863 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 75,862 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 673 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 1 more coronavirus death, 1,048 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,036 new cases were reported.

Friday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 1,253 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 1,051 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 12 more coronavirus deaths, 740 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 3,578 (+32) cases and 91 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,926 (+43) cases and 85 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 931 (+10) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 868 (+6) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 793 (+3) cases and 23 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 563 (+4) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 178 (+0) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 172 (+3) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 81 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

