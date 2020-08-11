Heat stifle Warren, close in on No. 4 seed with 114-92 win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Jimmy Butler returned from a foot injury and scored 19 points, Derrick Jones scored 18 off the Miami bench and the Heat kept T.J. Warren largely in check on the way to a 114-92 win over the Pacers on Monday night. Tyler Herro scored 17 while Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder each added 14 for Miami, which snapped a two-game slide. The Heat took control for good in the third quarter, blowing open what was a tie game with a 35-17 run. Goran Dragic scored 11 and Bam Adebayo added 10 for Miami. Warren scored 12 for Indiana on 5 for 14 shooting in 29 minutes.

