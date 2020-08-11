Advertisement

Heat stifle Warren, close in on No. 4 seed with 114-92 win

Warren scored 12 for Indiana on 5 for 14 shooting in 29 minutes
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Jimmy Butler returned from a foot injury and scored 19 points, Derrick Jones scored 18 off the Miami bench and the Heat kept T.J. Warren largely in check on the way to a 114-92 win over the Pacers on Monday night. Tyler Herro scored 17 while Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder each added 14 for Miami, which snapped a two-game slide. The Heat took control for good in the third quarter, blowing open what was a tie game with a 35-17 run. Goran Dragic scored 11 and Bam Adebayo added 10 for Miami. Warren scored 12 for Indiana on 5 for 14 shooting in 29 minutes.

High School

Edwardsburg hits the practice field with big expectations entering the 2020 season

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
This year, the Eddies want to make it back to Ford Field and win another state title for the Edwardsburg community.

Mlb

Tigers win 4th straight, 5-1 over White Sox

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Tigers improved to 9-5 on the year after losing 114 games in 2019.

Football

Crowd celebrates Penn football being reinstated

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The players will have practices the rest of this week with a scrimmage Friday night.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame SWAT team leaders release statement: “We want to be safe and we want to play”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Perhaps the most telling line of the statement is when the Fighting Irish leaders broke down why playing this fall is more important than just football.

Mlb

DeShields leads Indians over White Sox 5-4 in 10 innings

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
|
By John Jackson
Delino DeShields snapped a tie with a perfectly placed squeeze bunt in the 10th inning, and the Cleveland Indians topped the Chicago White Sox 5-4.

Basketball

Mitchell scores 29, boosts Fever past Mystics 91-84

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Kelsey Mitchell scored a season-high 29 points, Teaira McCowan posted a double-double and the Indiana Fever beat the Washington Mystics 91-84.

Mlb

Cabrera’s bat, Turnbull’s arm help Tigers sweep Pirates 2-1

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT
|
By John Perrotto
Spencer Turnbull pitched seven strong innings and Miguel Cabrera singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth as the Detroit Tigers edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 for a three-game series.

Notre Dame

Brey excited to get Notre Dame Men’s Basketball back on campus

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball head coach Mike Brey admits he was frustrated his players couldn’t be in South Bend this summer to work out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

High School

Penn High School football practices set to resume Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
Penn High School football practices will resume on Tuesday, after practices were suspended for a review of team policies.