Former ‘American Idol’ contestant returns to Nappanee

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - He sang face to face with Simon Cowell on American Idol and has performed in places like China and Italy.

Now Caleb Shaw is back in Nappanee, where he was born and raised.

It’s also where he spoke today to 16 News Now reporter Mark Peterson.

Nappanee native Caleb Shaw performed his first musical here at the Round Barn Theater at the age of eleven.

And go figure at the age of 35, this is where he'll perform in his next musical.

Apparently, all the world is not so much a stage, at least not anymore, with all the drama the coronavirus has created.

In fact, the Round Barn Theater in Nappanee seems to be one of the few places on earth that is still doing business.

“We work full time at Disneyland doing shows, main stage productions there, we also do a lot of regional theater out there as well

The last time we were at work was March 13, and then everything shut down,” said Caleb Shaw.

Caleb Shaw is a 2003 graduate of Northwood High School.

He was a 2005 contestant on American Idol.

He and his wife Jaclyn came to the Round Barn Theater last month as spectators, but with their careers in California frozen in time, they signed on as cast members in the next production, “Into the Woods.”

“‘Into the Woods'” is amazing, it’s basically all the fairy tales put into a blender. Somehow, they all run into each other and their lives are intertwined,” said Jaclyn Shaw.

A Nappanee native who typically comes home once or twice a year will be here for the next two months.

“But I said to my wife Jaclyn, I said, ‘Would we rather sit at home for three months doing probably nothing, or would we rather go do a show that we would love to do and visit family?’ It was kind of a no-brainer,” said Caleb Shaw.

The Round Barn production of “Into the Woods” runs Aug. 20th through Oct. 17.

