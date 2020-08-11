Advertisement

Former ‘American Idol’ contestant returns to Nappanee

By Mark Peterson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - He sang face to face with Simon Cowell on American Idol and has performed in places like China and Italy.

Now Caleb Shaw is back in Nappanee, where he was born and raised.

It’s also where he spoke today to 16 News Now reporter Mark Peterson.

Nappanee native Caleb Shaw performed his first musical here at the Round Barn Theater at the age of eleven.

And go figure at the age of 35, this is where he'll perform in his next musical.

Apparently, all the world is not so much a stage, at least not anymore, with all the drama the coronavirus has created.

In fact, the Round Barn Theater in Nappanee seems to be one of the few places on earth that is still doing business.

“We work full time at Disneyland doing shows, main stage productions there, we also do a lot of regional theater out there as well

The last time we were at work was March 13, and then everything shut down,” said Caleb Shaw.

Caleb Shaw is a 2003 graduate of Northwood High School.

He was a 2005 contestant on American Idol.

He and his wife Jaclyn came to the Round Barn Theater last month as spectators, but with their careers in California frozen in time, they signed on as cast members in the next production, “Into the Woods.”

“‘Into the Woods'” is amazing, it’s basically all the fairy tales put into a blender. Somehow, they all run into each other and their lives are intertwined,” said Jaclyn Shaw.

A Nappanee native who typically comes home once or twice a year will be here for the next two months.

“But I said to my wife Jaclyn, I said, ‘Would we rather sit at home for three months doing probably nothing, or would we rather go do a show that we would love to do and visit family?’ It was kind of a no-brainer,” said Caleb Shaw.

The Round Barn production of “Into the Woods” runs Aug. 20th through Oct. 17.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michiana Renaissance Festival postponed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The postponement is due to continuing health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

News

First day of live, virtual learning for Goshen schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Goshen Community Schools kicks off the school year virtually and will start in-person classes on August 17th.

Forecast

Couple of Nice Days Coming

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
NICE AUGUST WEATHER! I don't expect to hear many complaints the next couple of days...since it will not be too hot or too humid, but it will also not be too cool for August. And with lots of sunshine both Wednesday and Thursday, it will look very nice as well. As we head through the weekend, we'll see some chances to get a shower or storm, although most of the time it will be dry. And it is still looking like cooler air comes sweeping in again for most of next week, with loes in the 50s and highs in the 70s...

Indiana

Kosciusko County recovering from storm damage

Updated: 3 hours ago
Areas across Kosciusko County experienced some sort of storm damage last night.

Latest News

News

South Bend ranked top 5 on travel list

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend has been ranked as the fourth-best city in the country with a population under 150,000 for a quick getaway.

Indiana

Indiana eviction moratorium expires Friday, what it means for Hoosiers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
In just three days, an executive order made to protect Hoosiers from being kicked out of their homes, comes to an end. It’s likely to impact thousands of Hoosiers, but the unknown of just how bad the blow will be has many local officials very concerned.

News

Senator Todd Young visits Elkhart County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Indiana Senator Todd Young believes the proposed RESTART Act must be included in the next coronavirus relief package.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 7* more coronavirus deaths, 796 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been at least 6,264 deaths and 88,756 confirmed cases throughout the state.

News

Elkhart County cleaning up damage after Monday night storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Elkhart County is dealing with significant storm damage after Monday night's severe weather.

News

Red Table Concert Series brings variety of music to downtown South Bend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Today, music filled the streets of downtown South Bend, thanks to the Red Table Concert Series.