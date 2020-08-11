Elkhart County cleaning up damage after Monday night storms

WAKARUSA, Ind. (WNDU) - A significant amount of damage caused by Monday night’s severe weather can be found on County Road 44 right off of County Road 1 in Elkhart County.

That is where the storms caused a tree to fall on one house and ripped the roof off of multiple buildings across the road.

People in the area spent the entire day, Tuesday, trying to clean up the wreckage left behind from the night before.

“People were expecting high winds and storms, but I don’t think they were actually honestly expecting a tornado to actually touch down. And it came up so fast,” affected Wakarusa resident Casey Weldy said.

Despite the large amount of damage that was done, thankfully everyone in the area has remained safe.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.