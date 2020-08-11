Edwardsburg hits the practice field with big expectations entering the 2020 season

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Monday was the first day of high school football practices in Michigan and the Edwardsburg Eddies are back to work.

Last year, the Eddies won 11 straight games but ultimately fell short of defending their state title crown with a loss in the Regional Championship game.

This year, the Eddies want to make it back to Ford Field and win another state title for the Edwardsburg community.

“We’d like to go to state and get another state championship but really, if we just give it our all every game then that would be good,” Edwardsburg senior Drew Bidwell said.

The Eddies believe they have what it takes to get the job done just like they did in 2018.

“Well, obviously we would like to win a state title again,” Edwardsburg senior Bennett Meyers said. “There’s also individual goals for each player. Of course, the end goal is still to win that state title again.”

Edwardsburg head football coach Kevin Bartz likes the group of guys coming back this season but knows there’s plenty of work to do before Game 1.

“We’ve got another good group of guys here,” Bartz said. We’ve been doing a lot of conditioning. These guys have been doing a lot of working since May. We are going to be a well conditioned team. It’s just a matter if we can start putting all of the pieces together.”

Bartz has a few weeks to put all of those pieces together.

The Eddies start their season on August 27th against Dowagiac.

