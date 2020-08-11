Advertisement

Edwardsburg hits the practice field with big expectations entering the 2020 season

This year, the Eddies want to make it back to Ford Field and win another state title for the Edwardsburg community
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Monday was the first day of high school football practices in Michigan and the Edwardsburg Eddies are back to work.

Last year, the Eddies won 11 straight games but ultimately fell short of defending their state title crown with a loss in the Regional Championship game.

This year, the Eddies want to make it back to Ford Field and win another state title for the Edwardsburg community.

“We’d like to go to state and get another state championship but really, if we just give it our all every game then that would be good,” Edwardsburg senior Drew Bidwell said.

The Eddies believe they have what it takes to get the job done just like they did in 2018.

“Well, obviously we would like to win a state title again,” Edwardsburg senior Bennett Meyers said. “There’s also individual goals for each player. Of course, the end goal is still to win that state title again.”

Edwardsburg head football coach Kevin Bartz likes the group of guys coming back this season but knows there’s plenty of work to do before Game 1.

“We’ve got another good group of guys here,” Bartz said. We’ve been doing a lot of conditioning. These guys have been doing a lot of working since May. We are going to be a well conditioned team. It’s just a matter if we can start putting all of the pieces together.”

Bartz has a few weeks to put all of those pieces together.

The Eddies start their season on August 27th against Dowagiac.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mlb

Tigers win 4th straight, 5-1 over White Sox

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Tigers improved to 9-5 on the year after losing 114 games in 2019.

Nba

Heat stifle Warren, close in on No. 4 seed with 114-92 win

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Warren scored 12 for Indiana on 5 for 14 shooting in 29 minutes.

Football

Crowd celebrates Penn football being reinstated

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The players will have practices the rest of this week with a scrimmage Friday night.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame SWAT team leaders release statement: “We want to be safe and we want to play”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Perhaps the most telling line of the statement is when the Fighting Irish leaders broke down why playing this fall is more important than just football.

Latest News

High School

Edwardsburg hits the practice field with big expectations entering the 2020 season

Updated: 12 hours ago
Edwardsburg hits the practice field with big expectations entering the 2020 season

Mlb

DeShields leads Indians over White Sox 5-4 in 10 innings

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
|
By John Jackson
Delino DeShields snapped a tie with a perfectly placed squeeze bunt in the 10th inning, and the Cleveland Indians topped the Chicago White Sox 5-4.

Basketball

Mitchell scores 29, boosts Fever past Mystics 91-84

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Kelsey Mitchell scored a season-high 29 points, Teaira McCowan posted a double-double and the Indiana Fever beat the Washington Mystics 91-84.

Mlb

Cabrera’s bat, Turnbull’s arm help Tigers sweep Pirates 2-1

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT
|
By John Perrotto
Spencer Turnbull pitched seven strong innings and Miguel Cabrera singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth as the Detroit Tigers edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 for a three-game series.

Notre Dame

Brey excited to get Notre Dame Men’s Basketball back on campus

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball head coach Mike Brey admits he was frustrated his players couldn’t be in South Bend this summer to work out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Brey excited to get Notre Dame Men’s Basketball back on campus

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball head coach Mike Brey admits he was frustrated his players couldn’t be in South Bend this summer to work out due to the coronavirus pandemic.