Crowd celebrates Penn football being reinstated

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we have reported, the temporary suspension was announced Saturday morning after a player tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday night.

And yesterday, it was announced that practices are back on.

The players will have practices the rest of this week with a scrimmage Friday night.

According to an email from the Penn Football Moms Club Athletics, the public is not allowed at the scrimmage.

“The board and administration are totally supportive of the football program, and we encourage people to come out, if they can because we have limited seating, enjoy a game,” said PHM Superintendent Jerry Thacker.

People are outside the school board meeting rallying to support the football team and thank the school board for their decision ahead of tonight’s meeting.

As of Monday, here is the team’s schedule:

Tuesday, Aug. 11: 8 a.m. - noon

Wednesday, Aug. 12: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 13: 8 a.m. - noon

Friday, Aug. 14: Morning practice 9 - 11 a.m.

  • Crown Point Scrimmage (No Public)
  • 5:15 p.m. skill meeting
  • 5:30 p.m. team meeting 
  • 7 p.m. scrimmage

Saturday, Aug. 15: 8- 10:30 am

Picture day will be rescheduled.

