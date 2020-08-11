Advertisement

Couple of Nice Days Coming

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NICE AUGUST WEATHER! I don’t expect to hear many complaints the next couple of days...since it will not be too hot or too humid, but it will also not be too cool for August. And with lots of sunshine both Wednesday and Thursday, it will look very nice as well. As we head through the weekend, we’ll see some chances to get a shower or storm, although most of the time it will be dry. And it is still looking like cooler air comes sweeping in again for most of next week, with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s...

Tonight: Mostly clear and turning cooler overnight. Low: 57, Wind: Becoming Calm

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and very nice. High: 86, Wind: Variable 3-6

Wednesday night: Clear and comfortable. Low: 63

Thursday: A good deal of sunshine again. High: 85

