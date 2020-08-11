Advertisement

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger greet baby daughter

FILE - Katherine Schwarzenegger, left, and Chris Pratt arrive at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. Pratt and Schwarzenegger say they are “beyond thrilled” and “extremely blessed after she gave birth to their first child together. The ”Avengers" actor and the children's book author announced the birth of daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt in a joint post on their Instagram accounts Monday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Katherine Schwarzenegger, left, and Chris Pratt arrive at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. Pratt and Schwarzenegger say they are “beyond thrilled” and “extremely blessed after she gave birth to their first child together. The ”Avengers" actor and the children's book author announced the birth of daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt in a joint post on their Instagram accounts Monday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger say they are “beyond thrilled” and “extremely blessed” after she gave birth to their first child together.

The “Avengers” actor and the children’s book author announced the birth of daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt in a joint post on their Instagram accounts Monday.

They included a photo of the hands of both parents and child and a pair of Bible verses in the post.

The 41-year-old Pratt has a 7-year-old son with his first wife, Anna Faris.

The baby is the granddaughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.  

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Born with 1 hand, she’s an inspiration in virus fight

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
Stuard, who works at Ochsner Medical Center, has become an inspiration to patients she encounters who have lost limbs.

AP

Native mascots still a sticking point in high school sports

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Momentum is building during a nationwide push for racial justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the NFL team in Washington dropping the Redskins name.

AP

Simon Cowell has surgery for broken back after bike accident

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
His injuries were the result of a weekend electric bicycle accident.

AP

Jolie seeks removal of private judge in Pitt divorce case

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Pitt’s attorneys did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Latest News

Indiana

Plymouth pillar, Oliver Ford-Lincoln owner Jack Oliver dies from coronavirus

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Oliver died Friday. His wife, Jana, is still recovering in the hospital from COVID-19.

Forecast

Storms ending, turning a bit less humid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
TURNING NICER FOR MID-WEEK... After the showers and storms end this evening, it will partially clear off overnight, but remain rather humid into early Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon, though, will become mostly sunny and more comfortable. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. Looks like some "chances" for a shower or storm comes for Friday through the weekend. And latest indications are that cooler, more comfortable air, comes for much of next week...

News

Impact on local economy in millions if Notre Dame football is canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
It’s the $100 million dollar question for the local economy.

News

Penn High School football practices to resume Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Penn High School football practices to resume Tuesday

News

COVID-19 caution at Notre Dame for first day of class

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
Monday is the first day of class for students at the University of Notre Dame. Students are starting the new school year as a deadly pandemic continues on.

News

Shooting outside White House interrupts press conference

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officials say the incident is now “under control.”