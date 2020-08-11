Advertisement

Census takers to visit South Bend this week

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Census takers will be visiting households in South Bend starting this week.

If you haven’t filled out your census yet, a U.S. Census Bureau employee will stop by to get your information.

If no one is home, the census taker will leave a notice with information about how to respond online, by phone, or by mail.

So far, about 60% of households in South Bend have responded to the 2020 census.

To fill it out, all you have to do is visit 2020census.gov or return the paper form you received in the mail.

