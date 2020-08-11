Calm & dry Tuesday after the chaos of Monday’s storms

TODAY:

We’re storm-free today as folks clean-up around Michiana from Monday’s storms. The National Weather Service will be surveying the damage in Wakarusa of a potential tornado. Tuesday’s highs reach the low 80s with much lower levels of humidity than yesterday. Pleasant, dry.

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear skies overnight with lows in the lower 60s. Excellent weather for coffee on the porch Wednesday morning.

TOMORROW:

Sunny and bright! High temperatures soar back into the middle 80s with a very summer-like feel to the day. Still dry with relatively low levels of humidity.

