Advertisement

Calm & dry Tuesday after the chaos of Monday’s storms

Much less humid as residents clean up storm debris
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

We’re storm-free today as folks clean-up around Michiana from Monday’s storms. The National Weather Service will be surveying the damage in Wakarusa of a potential tornado. Tuesday’s highs reach the low 80s with much lower levels of humidity than yesterday. Pleasant, dry.

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear skies overnight with lows in the lower 60s. Excellent weather for coffee on the porch Wednesday morning.

TOMORROW:

Sunny and bright! High temperatures soar back into the middle 80s with a very summer-like feel to the day. Still dry with relatively low levels of humidity.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Perseid Meteor Shower peaks Tuesday night

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Perseid Meteor Shower peaks Tuesday evening

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman Perseid Meteor Shower 8-11-2020 WNDU

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Perseid Meteor Shower peaks Tuesday evening

News

Derecho or no? Monday evening storm causes widespread wind damage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
What is a derecho? Meteorologist Kimberly Newman explains.

First Alert Weather

Derecho Explainer WNDU Meteorologist Kimberly Newman 8-11-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
What is a derecho? Meteorologist Kimberly Newman explains.

Latest News

Forecast

Storms ending, turning a bit less humid

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
TURNING NICER FOR MID-WEEK... After the showers and storms end this evening, it will partially clear off overnight, but remain rather humid into early Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon, though, will become mostly sunny and more comfortable. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. Looks like some "chances" for a shower or storm comes for Friday through the weekend. And latest indications are that cooler, more comfortable air, comes for much of next week...

News

Severe thunderstorm potential Monday afternoon in Michiana

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:16 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Few thunderstorms may be marginally severe Monday evening.

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 8-10-2020

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT
Few thunderstorms may be marginally severe Monday evening.

Forecast

A few chances for scattered thunderstorms Monday, the heat and humidity remain

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
After a hot and humid Sunday. Monday will feature a heat index in the middle 90s as the humidity remains high. There are also a few chances to see scattered showers or thunderstorms on Monday morning and again in the afternoon and evening.

First Alert Weather

Sunday PM Weather

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT

Forecast

Hot and humid Sunday, scattered storms possible Monday morning

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
The heat cranks up with temperatures nearing 90 of Sunday. We will feel tropical though with a heat index in the middle 90s. Chances for scattered storms Monday morning with an approaching front with more heat possible Monday afternoon.