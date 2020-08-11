Born with 1 hand, she’s an inspiration in virus fight

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two years out of medical school, respiratory therapist Savannah Stuard is on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 in New Orleans.

She operates ventilator equipment, coming in close contact with patients.

It’s challenging work under any circumstances.

It’s even more complicated for Stuard, who was born without a left forearm.

Stuard, who works at Ochsner Medical Center, has become an inspiration to patients she encounters who have lost limbs.

And her work has drawn the attention of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

He noted her efforts in The Real Heroes Project, in which pro athletes celebrate health care workers.

