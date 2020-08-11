Advertisement

Born with 1 hand, she’s an inspiration in virus fight

REMOVES REFERENCE OF AN AMPUTEE - Respiratory therapist Savannah Stuard, who was born without a left forearm, poses inside a simulation lab at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
REMOVES REFERENCE OF AN AMPUTEE - Respiratory therapist Savannah Stuard, who was born without a left forearm, poses inside a simulation lab at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two years out of medical school, respiratory therapist Savannah Stuard is on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 in New Orleans.

She operates ventilator equipment, coming in close contact with patients.

It’s challenging work under any circumstances.

It’s even more complicated for Stuard, who was born without a left forearm.

Stuard, who works at Ochsner Medical Center, has become an inspiration to patients she encounters who have lost limbs.

And her work has drawn the attention of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

He noted her efforts in The Real Heroes Project, in which pro athletes celebrate health care workers.  

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Native mascots still a sticking point in high school sports

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Momentum is building during a nationwide push for racial justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the NFL team in Washington dropping the Redskins name.

AP

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger greet baby daughter

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
The baby is the granddaughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

AP

Simon Cowell has surgery for broken back after bike accident

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
His injuries were the result of a weekend electric bicycle accident.

AP

Jolie seeks removal of private judge in Pitt divorce case

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Pitt’s attorneys did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Latest News

Indiana

Plymouth pillar, Oliver Ford-Lincoln owner Jack Oliver dies from coronavirus

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Oliver died Friday. His wife, Jana, is still recovering in the hospital from COVID-19.

Forecast

Storms ending, turning a bit less humid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
TURNING NICER FOR MID-WEEK... After the showers and storms end this evening, it will partially clear off overnight, but remain rather humid into early Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon, though, will become mostly sunny and more comfortable. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. Looks like some "chances" for a shower or storm comes for Friday through the weekend. And latest indications are that cooler, more comfortable air, comes for much of next week...

News

Impact on local economy in millions if Notre Dame football is canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
It’s the $100 million dollar question for the local economy.

News

Penn High School football practices to resume Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Penn High School football practices to resume Tuesday

News

COVID-19 caution at Notre Dame for first day of class

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
Monday is the first day of class for students at the University of Notre Dame. Students are starting the new school year as a deadly pandemic continues on.

News

Shooting outside White House interrupts press conference

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officials say the incident is now “under control.”