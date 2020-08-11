Advertisement

2 tornadoes touched down in Michiana, NWS confirms

The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down Monday evening in Michiana.
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WNDU) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down Monday evening in Michiana. 

One was southwest of Wakarusa, in Elkhart County, and the other was north and northeast of North Webster in Kosciusko County. 

Both were estimated as EF-1 tornadoes, on a scale of 0-5.

First Alert Meteorologist Mike Hoffman will bring you a full report throughout our evening newscasts beginning at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

