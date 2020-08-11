2 tornadoes touched down in Michiana, NWS confirms

(WNDU) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down Monday evening in Michiana.

One was southwest of Wakarusa, in Elkhart County, and the other was north and northeast of North Webster in Kosciusko County.

Both were estimated as EF-1 tornadoes, on a scale of 0-5.

