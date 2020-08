MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - An opportunity for Michiana job seekers on Monday.

Delight Restaurant Group is looking to hire around 500 people. They have 14 Taco Bell locations in Michiana, with 3 more in the works.

The job fair is happening at Springhill Suites on Edison Lakes Parkway in Mishawaka from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.