Students return to classes on Notre Dame’s campus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at the University of Notre Dame are returning to class Monday, two weeks earlier than originally planned.

Notre Dame has canceled its fall break and will instead end the semester before Thanksgiving.

Like most schools, there will be a different campus environment. Among the changes are daily temperature checks, mandatory face masks, and a maximum of two people on elevators.

